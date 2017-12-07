sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.12.2017 | 15:50
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Subscription Shares

PR Newswire
London, December 7

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company')

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that on 7 December 2017 the Company issued and allotted 1,181,189 ordinary 25p shares with effect from 30 November 2017 in respect of shares arising on the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to subscription shares.

The total issued ordinary share capital is now 68,669,402.

The conversion rights attaching to the remaining total of 12,316,033 subscription shares have not yet been exercised.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837132

7 December 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire