Ganapati plc - Adoption of New Share Option Scheme

7 December 2017

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati' or "the Company')

Adoption of New Share Option Scheme

The Directors wish to inform shareholders of the adoption of the Share Option Scheme (the "Scheme').

The Scheme is being introduced to incentivise and encourage a number of key members of staff by issuing further share options. The number of options that may be awarded under the Scheme is limited to a number of new ordinary shares of 1 pence ("Ordinary Shares") representing maximum ten per cent of the issued share capital. The Board has approved the terms of the Scheme and, authorised an initial award of options to employees on 6 December 2017 (the "Date of the Grant') over 672,000 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 50p per share.

Within the award of options referred to above, the following Directors have been granted options over a total of 180,000 Ordinary Shares:

Shareholder Name Number of Ordinary Shares Percentage holdings Toshitaka Nakajima 100,000 0,31% Hayato Terai 30,000 0,09% Taku Sawada 50,000 0,15%

The following parties have an interest of more than 3% in the shares of the Company

Shareholder Name Number of ordinary shares Percentage holdings Mr Naoaki Kurotaki 1,139,944 3.56% HLMS Inc. 25,000,000 78.14%

