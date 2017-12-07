The "Global Rice Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Rice Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The rice market is observing a growing consumer demand for nutritious varieties of rice, such as brown rice, primarily from key rice consuming countries in APAC. Brown rice is whole grain with only the outer hull removed. Factors such as increasing consumer demand for brown rice due to its high nutritional value, growth in a number of fitness conscious consumers, and the benefits brown rice offers to patients with medical conditions such as diabetics, cholesterol, and arthritis have consistently increased its demand.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global rice market is to partner with rice suppliers that directly engage with growers and avoid intermediaries. Traditionally practiced supply chain for rice lacks efficiency because of the existence of multiple intermediaries between growers and rice processing companies.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global rice market is the growing demand for rice bran, RHA, and by-products of rice from end-use segments. Rice bran is the outer covering of the rice grain and is a rich source of fat, protein, minerals, and micro nutrients. It is removed from the rice grain during processing and is primarily used in animal feed and the production of rice bran oil.

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is evaluating suppliers' adherence to regulatory norms and compliance requirements. Production of rice involves the use of additives and chemicals that may not be permitted in end-use applications such as feed and food applications.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE

PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Category Definition

Research Methodology

PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

Louis Dreyfus Company

Olam International

Bunge

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland



