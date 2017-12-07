The "Global Rice Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Rice Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The rice market is observing a growing consumer demand for nutritious varieties of rice, such as brown rice, primarily from key rice consuming countries in APAC. Brown rice is whole grain with only the outer hull removed. Factors such as increasing consumer demand for brown rice due to its high nutritional value, growth in a number of fitness conscious consumers, and the benefits brown rice offers to patients with medical conditions such as diabetics, cholesterol, and arthritis have consistently increased its demand.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global rice market is to partner with rice suppliers that directly engage with growers and avoid intermediaries. Traditionally practiced supply chain for rice lacks efficiency because of the existence of multiple intermediaries between growers and rice processing companies.
According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global rice market is the growing demand for rice bran, RHA, and by-products of rice from end-use segments. Rice bran is the outer covering of the rice grain and is a rich source of fat, protein, minerals, and micro nutrients. It is removed from the rice grain during processing and is primarily used in animal feed and the production of rice bran oil.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is evaluating suppliers' adherence to regulatory norms and compliance requirements. Production of rice involves the use of additives and chemicals that may not be permitted in end-use applications such as feed and food applications.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- Louis Dreyfus Company
- Olam International
- Bunge
- Cargill
- Archer Daniels Midland
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s3fgrs/global_rice
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207005721/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Rice and Rice Products