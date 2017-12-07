MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average mortgage rising, but still lower than this time last year.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.94 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending December 7, 2017, up from last week when it averaged 3.90 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.13 percent.

15-year FRM this week averaged 3.36 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.30 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.36 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.35 percent this week with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.32 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.17 percent.

Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Attributed to Len Kiefer, Deputy Chief Economist.

"This week's survey reflects last week's uptick in long-term interest rates, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate up 4 basis points to 3.94 percent. The 30-year mortgage rate has been bouncing around in a 10 basis point range since September.

"While long-term rates have been relatively steady week-to-week, shorter term interest rates have been on the rise. The spread between the 30-year fixed mortgage and the 5/1 Hybrid ARM rate was 59 basis points this week, down 43 basis points from earlier this year. With a narrower spread between fixed and adjustable mortgage rates, more borrowers are opting for a fixed product. The MBA reported earlier this week that the ARM share of conventional mortgage applications was 16.7 percent, down from over 20 percent in the spring."

