Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting, is pleased to announce that 33 consulting professionals from 13 countries have been named Partners of the firm. Effective January 1, 2018, the firm's new partners are:

1. Ben Balzer (Singapore)

2. Wei Ying Cheah (Singapore)

3. Taylor Cornwall (Dallas, TX)

4. Derek Costanza (Dallas, TX)

5. Ivan Gavrilov (Moscow)

6. Ibrahim Ghoul (Dubai)

7. Rainer Glaser (Munich)

8. Nico Hartmann (Munich)

9. Gianni Huaman (New York)

10. Michael Khan (London)

11. Matthias Klinger (Berlin)

12. Daniel Kronenwett (Munich)

13. Alina Lantsberg (San Francisco)

14. Alexandre Lefort (Montreal)

15. Alberto Mateos (Madrid)

16. Neil McConachie (Dallas, TX)

17. Tom Mikuckis (Boston, MA)

18. Aarti Nihalani (Mumbai)

19. Bilal Okatan (Istanbul)

20. Tarik Ouahmed (London)

21. Ivan Palencia (Barcelona)

22. Lisa Quest (London)

23. Damien Renaudeau (Paris)

24. Kristin Ricci (Chicago)

25. Chris Rigby (London)

26. Miriam Robredo (Madrid)

27. Pierre Romagny (Dubai)

28. Marc Rousset (Boston)

29. Sumit Sharma (Singapore)

30. Vladimir Stojanovic (New York)

31. Dieter Trimmel (Munich)

32. Andrew Wiseman (Stockholm)

33. Pedro Yip (Hong Kong)

Oliver Wyman President and CEO, Scott McDonald, comments: "We congratulate these partners on their outstanding accomplishments. Our clients will benefit from their knowledge and expertise as they navigate evolving and increasingly complex business challenges."

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 50+ cities across nearly 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 4,500 professionals around the world who help clients optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

