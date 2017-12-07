Intravascular Temperature Management Market 3.6% CAGR to 2022 led by Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Segment | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Intravascular Temperature Management Market is forecast to reach $272.3 million by 2022 from $228.4 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.6% during (2017-2022) driven by the large number of awareness campaigns/conferences arranged by both public and private organizations, the increasing adoption of patient warming and cooling systems in developing countries, and geographic expansions undertaken by key players in the said market; while traumatic brain injury (TBI) segment will dominate the market.

The traumatic brain injury (TBI) segment will dominate the intravascular cooling market during the forecast period. Based on medical condition, the global intravascular cooling market is classified into cardiac arrest, TBI, stroke (bleeding & thrombosis), myocardial infarction, fever/infection and other medical conditions. The TBI segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intravascular cooling techniques are being used as a preventive measure to reduce intracranial pressure (ICP) during TBI treatments. As a result, there is a rise in the adoption of intravascular cooling techniques in neurocritical care units.

The key players in the intravascular temperature management include 3M (US), Smiths (UK), ZOLL Medical (US), the 37Company (Netherlands), Belmont Instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and BD company (US).

The intravascular temperature management market in North America to provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is driven by the increasing number of surgical centers, high incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices in North American countries.

On the basis of type, the Intravascular Temperature Management Market is segmented into two broad categories, namely, intravascular warming and intravascular cooling. The intravascular cooling segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. While the intravascular warming segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global intravascular temperature management market in 2017, the intravascular cooling segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding the use of intravascular cooling in cardiac arrest and stroke care protocol is an important driving factor for this market segment.

The intravascular temperature management market in this report is segmented by type, application, medical condition, and region. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments by market leaders such as product launches; expansions; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; and acquisitions. The report also profiles the key players and core competencies in the intravascular temperature management market.

Break-up profile of primaries:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35% and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level - 33%, D-level - 41% and Others - 26%

By Region: North America - 35%, Asia - 21%, Europe - 30%, and RoW - 14%

