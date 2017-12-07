Keenondots Partners with Tele2 to Automate the European Delivery of Microsoft Cloud Services to Their Business Customers

ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Keenondots announced today that it has been selected by Tele2 Group to automate the European delivery of cloud services to its business customers. The strategy of Tele2 Group in the business market is to become a full service provider for the digital workspace. Therefore Tele2 Group is extending its telecom portfolio with cloud workspace solutions and productivity solutions such as Microsoft Office 365. With Keenondots Cloud Automation Services, Tele2 is ready to deliver their cloud services in the market in a fast, efficient and scalable way.

"We are very pleased with Keenondots, being a quick and flexible partner, enabling cost efficiency for Tele2 offered by the automated Keenondots 'platform-as-a-service" said Hanna Paepke, Head of Core business, Product management for Tele2 Group.

Edwin Hageman, CEO Keenondots group: "We are very proud to welcome Tele2 Group as our partner. We empower Tele2 with an affordable and scalable cloud distribution engine and therefore leverage the growing demand for digital workspace solutions. With a future proof platform based on Odin/Ingram Micro technology, which we deliver as a service, we enable them to drive cloud adoption and as a result accelerate business transformation of our customers."

Joacim Damgard, CEO Microsoft Sweden: "We are happy with the Cloud Automation Services of the Keenondots platform that enables Microsoft partners such as Tele2 with the cloud adoption of Office365, Azure and other cloud services. These types of automation platforms and partnerships across the industry assists us in creating new possibilities to digitally transform their business."

About Keenondots

Based in the Netherlands, Keenondots has built its company around the delivery and acceleration of cloud services. Keenondots provides a customizable Platform-as-a-Service for the automated ordering, delivery and billing of cloud services. With our platform, we save IT and telecom partners time and money. With the adoption acceleration program we accelerate the cloud business of our partners. We make sure that the business transformation and delivery of cloud is a smooth process.

More information: www.keenondots.com

About Tele2

TELE2'S MISSION IS TO FEARLESSLY LIBERATE PEOPLE TO LIVE A MORE CONNECTED LIFE.We believe the connected life is a better life, and so our aim is to make connectivity increasingly accessible to our customers, no matter where or when they need it.Ever since Jan Stenbeck founded the company in 1993, it has been a tough challenger to the former government monopolies and other established providers. Tele2 offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, content services and global IoT solutions. Every day our 17 million customers across 9 countries enjoy a fast and wireless experience through our award winning networks. Tele2 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm since 1996. In 2016, Tele2 had net sales of SEK 28 billion and reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of SEK 5.3 billion.

About Microsoft Sweden

Microsoft is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve their full potential. At Microsoft Sweden they lead the market with their 600+ employees, committed to working closely with organization across Sweden to achieve more.