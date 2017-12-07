=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Announcement in accordance with sec. 93 para. 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (Börsegesetz) with the objective of Europe-wide dissemination 1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 92 No. 1 BörseG) _____________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____| |_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Vienna_______________|Austria_______| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Oberösterreich |Linz |Austria | |_________________|Aktiengesellschaft____|_____________________|______________| |_________________|Oberbank_AG___________|Linz_________________|Austria_______| 4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Pontos Holding GmbH, B&C Alpha Holding GmbH, RLB OÖ Alu Invest GmbH, Oberbank Industrie und Handelsbeteiligungsholding GmbH 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 5.12.2017 6. Total positions ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 69.31 % | 0.00 % | 69.31 % | 35,264,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 69.31 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: _____________________________________________________________________________ |Voting rights| | | | | |attached to | | | | | |shares_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | | Number of | | % of voting | | |__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|_______________| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | (Sec 91 |(Sec 92 BörseG)|(Sec 91 BörseG)|(Sec 92 BörseG)| |___BörseG)___|_______________|_______________|_______________| |AT00000AMAG3_|_______________|_____24,442,455|_______________|________69.31_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__24,442,455___|_______________|____69.31_%____|_______________| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial | |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 91aNeuer | |Verweis [http:/| |/] para. 1 No. | |1_BörseG_______| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting | | | | | |rights that may| | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|______________| |_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________| |_______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_______________|______________| _____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 91a | |para. 1 No.| |3_BörseG___| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________| 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|__________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|B&C_Privatstiftung________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | | |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__3___|B&C_Industrieholding_GmbH_|____2_____|__________|___________|__________| |__4___|B&C_Triton_Holding_GmbH___|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| |__5___|B&C_Pontos_Holding_GmbH___|____4_____|____4.91_%|___________|____4.91_%| |__6___|B&C_Lambda_Holding_GmbH___|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| |__7___|B&C_Alpha_Holding_GmbH____|____6_____|47.81_%___|___________|___47.81_%| | 8 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe OÖ | | | | | |______|Verbund_eGen______________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 9 |Oberösterreich | 8 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__10__|Invest_Holding_GmbH_______|____9_____|__________|___________|__________| |__11__|RLB_OÖ_Alu_Invest_GmbH____|____10____|___16.50_%|___________|___16.50_%| |__12__|Oberbank_AG_______________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Oberbank | | | | | | 13 |Unternehmensbeteiligung | 12 | | | | |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Oberbank Industrie und | | | | | | 14 |Handelsbeteiligungsholding| 13 | 0.10 %| | 0.10 %| |______|GmbH______________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |______|__________________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| , 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Other comments: As part of an intragroup merger, B&C Triton Holding GmbH and B&C Lambda Holding GmbH are to be transferred to their respective sole shareholder, B&C Industrieholding GmbH. Due to this merger, the chain of controlled entities changes relating to the 1,729,737 voting rights (corresponding to around 4.91% of the share capital and of the voting rights) that B&C Pontos Holding GmbH holds directly in AMAG Austria Metall AG, and the 16,858,894 voting rights (corresponding to around 47.81% of the share capital and of the voting rights) that B&C Alpha Holding GmbH holds directly in AMAG Austria Metall AG. The voting rights indirectly affected by this merger hereby published pursuant to Section 91a of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) Pursuant to Section 92 Z 4 BörseG, a total of 18,588,631 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.72% of the share capital and of the voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be attributable to B&C Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B&C Pontos Holding GmbH and B&C Alpha Holding GmbH. Furthermore, pursuant to Section 92 Z 1 BörseG and based on agreements between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Oberbank AG respectively, 5,853,824 voting rights are attributable to the issuer. Consequently, and pursuant to Section 92 BörseG, a total of 24,442,455 voting rights (corresponding to around 69.31% of the share capital and of the voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG continue to be

