Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market Worth 542.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Marketby Technology (Skived, Extruded, Cast), Application (Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Aviation & Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 542.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for high-performance films in chemical processing and electrical & electronics industries, especially in China, Japan, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. Excellent physical properties such as chemical inertness, high temperature tolerance, non-flammability, and high insulation make PTFE films highly suitable for high-end applications.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 83 market data Tables and25 Figures spread through 117 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polytetrafluoroethylene-ptfe-film-market-144581586.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Skived PTFE films were the most widely used PTFE films in 2016

The skived technology segment accounted for the largest share of the PTFE films market in 2016. The process of skiving involves shaving-off a thin layer of film or sheet from plastic. PTFE is compressed to create a block known as billet. Skived PTFE films are manufactured from 100% Virgin PTFE resins. These films are used in ultra-pure packaging, especially in chemical processing and pharmaceutical applications, to protect fluids from contamination.

Get PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=144581586

The PTFE films market in medical & pharmaceuticals application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The use of PTFE films in the medical industry is growing at a rapid pace. Properties of PTFE films such as biocompatibility, lubricity, and chemical inertness are contributing to the increasing demand for PTFE films in the medical industry as compared to other polymeric materials. The hydrophobic nature of PTFE films makes it a suitable material for the development of surgical gowns, surgical towels, protective gowns, and disinfection equipment package materials.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of PTFE films

Asia Pacific is the largest market for PTFE films, in terms of value, followed by North America and Europe. The US, Japan, China, South Korea, and Germany are key consumers of PTFE films. The easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor makes Asia Pacific the most lucrative market for PTFE films. In addition, the increased demand for PTFE films in the chemical industry in China is expected to drive the growth of the PTFE films market in this country.

Key manufacturers of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market include Saint-Gobain (France), 3M (US), Nitto Denko (Japan), Rogers Corporation (US), Guarniflon (Italy), Technetics Group (US), Chukoh Chemical Industries (Japan), Lenzing Plastics (Austria), DUNMORE Corporation (US), and Markel Corporation (US).

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=144581586

Browse Related Reports

High Performance Fluoropolymers Market by Type (FPTFE, FEP, PFA/MFA, ETFE), End-Use Industry (Industrial Processing, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fluor-polymer-market-497.html



PTFE Market by Form (Granular, Fine, Aqueous Dispersion, Micronized), By Application (Industrial Goods, Coating, Filled PTFE), By End Industry (Chemical, Automotive, Medical, Food, Textile, & Others), By Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polytetrafluoroethylene-market-22472807.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets