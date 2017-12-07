Global Heating Equipment Market 2015-2017 & 2023 by Product (Boilers, Heat Pumps, Unitary Heaters & Furnaces) & Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Heating Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up To 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report predicts the global heating equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the period of 2017-2023.
The report on heating equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global heating equipment market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global heating equipment market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global Heating Equipment Market by Product
- Boilers
- Heat Pumps
- Unitary Heaters
- Furnaces
- Others
Global Heating Equipment Market by Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
Companies Profiled
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Danfoss
- United Technologies Corporation
- Emerson Electric
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Uponor Corporation
- Lennox International Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Heating Equipment Market Overview
4. Global Heating Equipment Market by Product 2017 - 2023
5. Global Heating Equipment Market by Application 2017 - 2023
6. Global Heating Equipment Market by Regions 2017 - 2023
7. Companies Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bj8chj/heating_equipment
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716