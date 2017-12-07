sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

107,28 Euro		+1,80
+1,71 %
WKN: 850133 ISIN: FR0000120073 Ticker-Symbol: AIL 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,30
107,44
18:37
105,88
105,88
06.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA
AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA164,33+1,43 %
AIR LIQUIDE SA107,28+1,71 %