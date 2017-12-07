Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Services Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are IQVIA, LabCorp, PAREXEL, ICON & INC Research

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The demand for drug development services comes from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This is mainly because these companies are increasingly outsourcing drug development services to CROs to reduce drug development cost. Additionally, lead identification, drug discovery, clinical trial monitoring, and regulatory compliance are the services that will drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical drug development services market.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global pharmaceutical drug development services market is to collaborate with local CROs if project size is small. There is a trend of long-term strategic partnerships in the industry, and as a result, global CROs allocate their best resources to these strategic alliances.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global pharmaceutical drug development services market is the high demand for drug development services from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This is mainly because these companies are increasingly outsourcing drug development services to CROs to reduce drug development costs amid increasing regulatory stringency and reimbursements.

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the issues in data integration and management. Data integration is a pressing issue for buyers as CROs often use disparate sources and formats that might not be compatible with their systems.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE



PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

IQVIA

LabCorp

PAREXEL

ICON

INC Research



