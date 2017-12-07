Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Services Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are IQVIA, LabCorp, PAREXEL, ICON & INC Research

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Services - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Services Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The demand for drug development services comes from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This is mainly because these companies are increasingly outsourcing drug development services to CROs to reduce drug development cost. Additionally, lead identification, drug discovery, clinical trial monitoring, and regulatory compliance are the services that will drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical drug development services market.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global pharmaceutical drug development services market is to collaborate with local CROs if project size is small. There is a trend of long-term strategic partnerships in the industry, and as a result, global CROs allocate their best resources to these strategic alliances.
According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global pharmaceutical drug development services market is the high demand for drug development services from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This is mainly because these companies are increasingly outsourcing drug development services to CROs to reduce drug development costs amid increasing regulatory stringency and reimbursements.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the issues in data integration and management. Data integration is a pressing issue for buyers as CROs often use disparate sources and formats that might not be compatible with their systems.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- IQVIA
- LabCorp
- PAREXEL
- ICON
- INC Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9tk2sf/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716