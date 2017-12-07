Global Rigid Sleeve Couplings Market 2017-2021: Advent of 3D Printers, Couplings Manufactured Using 3D Printing Technology is Becoming a Major Market Trend

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global rigid sleeve couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Rigid Sleeve Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advances in coupling technology. With the advent of 3D printers, couplings manufactured using 3D printing technology is becoming a trend. 3D printing allows for cheaper manufacturing with shorter lead time requirement and easier customization of end-products. As the manufacturing process or assembly does not require significant changes for each type of couplings, 3D printing has gained attention from several manufacturers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High torsional rigidity without backlash. Rigid couplings are designed to allow for high torsional rigidity without backlash. They are used in applications such as pumps, fans, and blowers that operate at high speed or have a high horsepower requirement. There are set parameters for selecting rigid sleeve couplings such as torque and horsepower requirements, tolerance for shaft misalignment, torsional flexibility, backlash, and service condition.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Zero tolerance for misalignment. Rigid sleeve couplings require accurate alignment and do not compensate for an angular axial or parallel misalignment. Misalignment is a major cause of concern for rigid sleeve couplings use, and if appropriate couplings are not used then, this may lead to high vibration and unbalanced shafts. The zero tolerance for misalignment in rigid sleeve couplings limits the scope of application.

