

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Modsy, a 3D home designing tech startup, has raised $23 million in a series B round of funding. The funding was led by Advance Venture Partners (AVP), Comcast Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners.



The company has raised $33.75 million to date.



'Thanks to advancements in 3D renderings, the days of guessing how furniture and decor will look inside a space is long gone,' said Modsy CEO Shanna Tellerman. 'This round of funding indicates that the industry is at a tipping point, and Modsy is leading the charge by taking a technology-first approach to transforming the home design market.'



Founded out of San Francisco in 2015, Modsy asks its users to take few pics of the specific room or space they are trying to renovate. After uploading these photos and answering few style based questions, and Modsy helps creates a 360-degree room renderings featuring furniture from more than 100 retailers. Users can buy products directly through these designs.



