SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the logistics, warehousing and transportation category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the logistics, warehousing and transportation sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'E-Commerce Logistics Procurement Research Report' and 'Freight Forwarding Services Procurement Research Report'

Global E-Commerce Logistics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global e-commerce logistics market can be attributed to the rise in a number of companies offering automated solutions for the e-commerce industry through the use software technologies. Moreover, the growing demand for home delivery services and the shift toward full-stack business model by retail firms is expected to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period. Most of the e-commerce companies are now outsourcing their logistics to e-commerce logistics service providers because of their ability to provide specialized services such as on-demand delivery.

E-Commerce Logistics Procurement Challenges:

The lack of control over operations.

The difficulty in analyzing customer service efficiency.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the e-commerce logistics market should identify and engage with select service providers that have an international presence and proven expertise in managing international logistics; this can be evaluated based on the supplier's proven track records. Also, the buyers should adopt the practice of listing out risk management and mitigation plans, as this helps in avoiding disruptions and ensures the inclusion of proper control and regulations mechanisms in the SLA.

Global Freight Forwarding Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the freight forwarding services market can be attributed to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry across emerging economies. The change in lifestyle preferences of the customers has led to an increased need to improve customer satisfaction. Technological advancements and innovations have contributed significantly to the growth of this market leading to an enhanced and optimized supply chain, along with digitization of services, which is attracting more buyers to the market space.

Freight Forwarding Services Procurement Challenges:

The lack of coordination across shipping locations.

The challenges in maintaining a strong network across various countries to coordinate between shipping locations.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the freight forwarding services market should identify and engage with service providers that can facilitate inventory optimization. Suppliers offer advanced services through the use of inventory optimization tools such as in-transit visibility. This will help buyers check for port congestion or other bottlenecks and take immediate remedial measures to avoid inventory hold-ups.

