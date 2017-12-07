

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $30.51 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $29.22 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $2.46 billion. This was up from $2.28 billion last year.



United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $30.51 Mln. vs. $29.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.72 to $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $9.84 - $10.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX