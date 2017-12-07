Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the "Company" or "Orion"), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, announced today that it has completed construction of a new Carbon Black production line at its plant in Yeosu, South Korea, to produce specialty products. The line started production on November 23rd and has begun commercial sales.

"This new line in Yeosu will produce premium grades of Specialty Carbon Black for demanding customer applications such as automotive coatings, engineered plastics, printing inks and adhesives sealants," said Jack Clem, Orion's Chief Executive Officer. "It is another step in Orion Engineered Carbons' ongoing transition to higher value added products for specialty and technically demanding rubber applications."

The Yeosu Plant has also just completed a major upgrade to a Technical Rubber Carbon Black production line. This line too is back in commercial production.

These projects are major components of the consolidation of the Bupyeong [Incheon] Plant into the Yeosu facility. The transition is on track to be completed by July 2018.

