The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Scanico A/S, a leading manufacturer of industrial cooling and freezing equipment for the food processing industry. The company is based in Aalborg, Denmark and has approximately $30 million in annual revenues.

"Scanico is a world leader in cooling and freezing technologies directed to many sectors of the industrial food processing industries, with significant market share within our core markets of protein and bakery. The addition of Scanico further broadens the capabilities of our food processing group with a highly complementary technology to our food processing product portfolio," said Selim A. Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corporation. "With this acquisition, we add a highly respected brand and continue to strengthen the portfolio of comprehensive solutions that we offer our customers in the food processing industry."

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets, Bear Varimixer, Beech, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Blodgett Range, Bloomfield, Britannia, Carter-Hoffmann, Celfrost, Concordia, CookTek, CTX, Desmon, Doyon, Eswood, frifri, Follett, Giga, Globe, Goldstein, Holman, Houno, IMC, Induc, Jade, L2F, Lang, Lincat, MagiKitch'n, Market Forge, Marsal, Middleby Marshall, MPC, Nieco, Nu-Vu, PerfectFry, Pitco Frialator, QualServ, Southbend, Star, Sveba Dahlen, Toastmaster, TurboChef, Wells and Wunder-Bar. The company's leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar, Armor Inox, Auto-Bake, Baker Thermal Solutions, Burford, Cozzini, CVP Systems, Danfotech, Drake, Maurer-Atmos, MP Equipment, RapidPak, Scanico, Spooner Vicars, Stewart Systems and Thurne. The company's leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA, AGA Cookshop, Brigade, Falcon, Fired Earth, Grange, Heartland, La Cornue, Leisure Sinks, Lynx, Marvel, Mercury, Rangemaster, Rayburn, Redfyre, Sedona, Stanley, TurboChef, U-Line and Viking.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207006254/en/

Contacts:

The Middleby Corporation

Darcy Bretz, (847) 429-7756