On 7th December 2017, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Liven Kodu 7 OÜ enteredinto a contractfortheconstruction of residentialbuildingwithcommercialareas, located at Toom-Kuninga 21, Tallinn.There are 45 apartments and commercial premises on the nine floors of the building.



Thecontractvalueisapproximately EUR5million, plusvalueaddedtax. Theconstructionworkswill start in December 2017. Thebuildingwillbecompleted in December 2018.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of the Management Board, Jaan Mäe, tel. +372 680 5105.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.



