NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Dec 8, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Belau Submarine Cable Corporation (BSCC; Republic of Palau) and NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced today that the construction of a new submarine cable linking the Republic of Palau has been completed and is now ready for commercial service.The Palau Spur interconnects with the existing SEA-US submarine cable (which connects the Philippines and Indonesia to the west coast of the United States via Guam and Hawaii) from a branching unit located between the Philippines and Guam. The Palau Spur has an initial design capacity of 500 Gigabits per second (Gbps), using NEC's state-of-the-art 100Gbps technology. The new submarine cable will connect the Republic of Palau to Guam and onward connectivity to Asia, North America and the rest of the world.The President of the Republic of Palau, His Excellency E. Tommy Remengesau, Jr. declared BSCC open for business at a Ready for Service celebration held at the National Museum in Koror, Palau. "This marks the completion of critical national infrastructure, that has already made its presence felt in improved services, and will continue to support the sustainable development of Palau long into the future as technologies evolve," the President remarked.BSCC Board Chairman, George Rechucher, said, "BSCC is proud to have partnered with NEC to deliver a world class international submarine network on time and under budget.""NEC is honored to have been selected as a partner for this significant project for the Republic of Palau and it is with deep pride that we hand over the keys to launch the new submarine cable link to the BSCC and the people of Palau," said Mr. Toru Kawauchi, General Manager of NEC's Submarine Network Division. "Yesterday, this island nation was still dependent on satellite communications, but from today, this new cable will bring information at the speed of light, improving the quality of life for those living in and traveling to Palau."NEC has more than 40 years of experience in the submarine cable business and is recognized as one of the world's top submarine system vendors. NEC has laid a total of more than 250,000 kilometers of submarine cable, the equivalent of six trips around the earth. As a total system integrator, NEC produces optical submarine cable, optical submarine repeaters and equipment for connecting optical transmissions to land, in addition to carrying out ocean surveys, route design, laying optical submarine cable and training personnel for the handover of these systems.About Belau Submarine Cable CorporationBSCC is an entity established in Palau as a statutory corporation, with its principal office at P.O. Box 10253, Koror, Palau 96940. BSCC is a 100% state-owned entity of the Republic of Palau and the implementing agency for the submarine cable project. BSCC, as owner of the spur and the IRU Agreement with Globe Telecom of the Philippines, will provide open bandwidth access to the international cable system for all domestic telecommunications operators. For more information, visit http://belaucable.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.