Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-08 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



"VILNIAUS BALDAI" AB plans to release financial results in Financial Year 2018 (starting September 1, 2017 and ending August 31, 2018) according to the following plan:



- December 20, 2017 - consolidated interim financial statements for the three months;



- April 4, 2018 - consolidated interim financial statements for the six months; consolidated interim report for the six months;



- June 27, 2018 - consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months;



- October 24, 2018 - consolidated interim financial statements for the twelve months;



- November 20, 2018 - consolidated annual financial statements; consolidated annual report.



Additional information: Head of Finance Jonas Krutinis Phone No.: +370 (5) 2525700