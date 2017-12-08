

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade figures for October. Economists forecast exports to rise 1 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the greenback, it recovered from early lows against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1755 against the greenback, 133.32 against the yen, 1.1710 against the franc and 0.8725 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



