Nordic Nanovector: Invitation to Conference Call for Updated Results From the LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2 Trial, to be Presented at ASH

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) will host a conference call and audio cast on Monday 11 December at 08:00 CET to present the updated results from its ongoing LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2 clinical study of Betalutinin patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (iNHL).

These results will be presented at the 59th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting on 9-12 December 2017 in Atlanta, GA, USA.

The poster will be published on Nordic Nanovector's website (www.nordicnanovector.com) in the section: /what-we-do/scientific-background/scientific-posters on Sunday 10 December 2017 at 15:00 CET.

Conference call and audio cast details:

Please join the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code or the title of the conference.

Event Conference Title:Nordic Nanovector - ASH update

Date and time:Monday 11 December 2017 at 08:00 CET

Confirmation Code: 2436440

Location Phone Number Norway +47-2350-0296 Switzerland +41-44-580-1022 Sweden +46-8-5065-3942 UnitedKingdom and International +44-330-336-9411 United States

+1-720-452-9217





If you want to follow the presentation via audio cast with sound and slides, please use the following link:http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=75022840

The conference call presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investor Relations/Reports and Presentation/Presentation/2017 from 08:00 CET on 11 December 2017.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries:

Tone Kvåle, Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-91-51-95-76

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries:

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/invitation-to-conference-call-for-updated-results-from-the-lymrit-37-01-phase-1-2-trial--to-be-prese,c2409988