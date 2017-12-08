

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced the Group, Apax Partners Midmarket SAS and Fortino Capital have decided to terminate the merger between Vodafone Malta with Melita. The parties were unable to satisfy the requirements to obtain approval from the Maltese Competition Authority for the transaction.



In May 2017, Vodafone, Apax and Fortino announced their intention to combine Vodafone Malta with Melita to create a fully integrated communications company in Malta.



