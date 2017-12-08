

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.K grew at the fastest pace in three months in November, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Friday.



The number of people placed in permanent jobs increased at a faster rate in November, supported by strong underlying demand for staff.



Growth of temporary billings also remained marked, and picked up slightly since October.



The availability of both permanent and temporary workers continued to fall sharply during November.



On a regional basis, the strongest rise in permanent placements was recorded in the Midlands, followed by Scotland.



