Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release December 8, 2017 at 9.30 am



CHANGE IN DOVRE GROUP'S EXECUTIVE TEAM



Dovre Group's CFO Heidi Karlsson will pursue her career in the service of another company as of March 1, 2018. M.Sc. (Econ) Mari Paski (43) is appointed Dovre Group's new CFO and member of Group Executive Team as of January 1, 2018. Paski has worked for Dovre Group since 2011 as Head of Group Reporting.



"While I thank Heidi for seven years of good work at Dovre Group, I would like to warmly welcome Mari as a member of the Group Executive Team and congratulate her on her appointment as CFO on behalf of the Board and the Group Executive Team", says Patrick von Essen, CEO of Dovre Group.



