Dec 8, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announce that trading in Efecte Plc shares (short name: EFECTE) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Nasdaq First North is a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) aimed towards emerging growth companies and is operated by Nasdaq Nordic exchanges, including Nasdaq Helsinki. Efecte is the 106th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017, and it represents the 13th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2017.



Efecte is a Finnish software company that provides cloud-based service and identity management software solutions, as well as related consultancy services. They simplify and improve the efficiency of managing the services, IT systems and infrastructure in an organization. Measured by number of customers, Efecte is one of the leading software vendors in its field to large, medium-sized and public organizations in Finland and the Nordic countries. The company was founded in 1998. In addition to Finland, it has operations in Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. Efecte employs around 90 professionals and had a turnover of 8.3 million euros in 2016. For more information: www.efecte.com.



"Our initial public offering succeeded well among institutional investors, retail investors, as well as our employees. I am very happy about the reception our IPO got, as we are one of the first Finnish software companies with a SaaS business model to seek listing. Our business model has not been familiar to everybody, so it has been nice to be able to explain it to investors. Our listing enables us to accelerate our international growth strategy and thus create value for our owners. I welcome new shareholders to join Efecte's journey of internationalisation. Warm thanks also to everybody who participated in the IPO," Efecte Plc's CEO Sakari Suhonen says.



"We would like to extend a warm welcome to Efecte which is an interesting addition to our First North market. We congratulate Efecte on the successful completion of its IPO and look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.



Efecte has appointed Evli Bank Plc as its Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com