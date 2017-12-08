

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports declined unexpectedly in October, data from Destatis revealed Friday.



Exports decreased 0.4 percent month-on-month in October, the same pace as seen in September. Shipments were forecast to grow 1 percent.



Meanwhile, imports advanced 1.8 percent, reversing September's 1.1 percent decrease. Economists had forecast 1 percent increase.



As a result, the trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19.9 billion compared to EUR 21.9 billion in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, exports growth accelerated to 6.8 percent from 4.5 percent. Likewise, imports rose 8.3 percent, faster than the 5.4 percent rise posted in September.



The unadjusted trade surplus rose slightly to EUR 18.9 billion from EUR 18.8 billion in the previous year.



At the same time, the current account surplus fell to EUR 18.1 billion from EUR 18.4 billion last year.



