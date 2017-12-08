

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production growth moderated for the second straight month in October, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 1.8 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in the previous month, which was revised down from a 4.7 percent gain reported earlier.



The measure has been rising since March.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output grew 4.9 percent annually in October and manufacturing production advanced by 2.1 percent.



At the same time, output in the electrical and electronics industry registered a decline of 3.7 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 0.3 percent from September, when it increased by 0.2 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders surged 10.6 percent yearly in October, following a 9.1 percent spike in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX