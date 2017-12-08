NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Registration of share capital increase of 27,400,000 shares is now completed (the "New Shares").



Reference is made to company announcement of 5 December 2017.



Tryg A/S ("Tryg") is pleased to announce that the capital increase of a nominal value DKK 137,000,000 (27,400,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 5.00 each), representing 9.97 % of the share capital prior to the capital increase, has today been completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority. This capital increase relates to the Private Placement announced to finance the acquisition of Alka Forsikring ("Alka").



The New Shares will be listed under the existing ISIN code DK0060636678 for the existing shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen with effect from 11 December 2017.



