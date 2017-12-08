Luxoft, a global IT service provider,has received ISO 14001:2015 Environment Management System (EMS) certification from Intertek Certification GmbH in Germany. Intertek is a DAkkS- Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle accredited Certification body. The certification covers all Luxoft's locations in Germany Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Boeblingen and Braunschweig.

ISO 14001:2015, an internationally recognized standard for EMS, helps organizations demonstrate environmental commitment to their stakeholders and better managing environmental impact and risk. The certification requires the introduction and maintenance of an EMS system that ensures all employees are familiar with how it operates.

"We are proud to have received this accreditation in only five months," saidDr Peter Mossack, Managing Director of Stuttgart at Luxoft. "To have implemented this system so quickly shows how important maintaining environmental standards is to the people at Luxoft. It was this commitment that enabled us to make environmental concerns an integral part of our decision making process across all levels of the business."

In Germany, Luxoft's environmental efforts include programs to separate waste, incentivising employees to use environmentally friendly modes of transport and supporting research development programmes designed to minimise the environmental impact of the Company's operations as a whole. Luxoft plans to continue working towards earning ISO certification in additional locations.

Mrs. Bianca Nowakowski, Lead Auditor at Intertek Certification GmbH said, "Luxoft achieved a high commitment of the management, very good placement and involvement of the employees and a very well structured and coherent documentation."

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 13,000 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.

