Swissquote & Manchester United Unveil "Wins Are Decisions" Video

GENEVA, December 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Swissquote's new ad campaign features Manchester United players in an inspiring video using an original reverse chronology storytelling method.

Swissquote, the leading online bank in Switzerland, today launched a new global advertising campaign centered on a video titled "Wins Are Decisions", produced through their partnership with Manchester United.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8228751-swissquote-unveil-wins-are-decisions/

The 90-second video features United's first team players Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. It begins with a spectacular goal by Rashford, then plays backwards from that moment. It tells their story in reverse, tracing back to the decisions that led the players to that point in time.

Marc Bürki, CEO of Swissquote, commented: "We wanted to leverage our partnership with Manchester United to create an inspirational video showcasing the importance of decision-making. Empowering private traders to make the right decisions has always been an essential part of Swissquote's business."

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/AH6U-VD-G6A

Click here if you want to learn more about the story:

http://swissquote.com/wins

Swissquote's website: http://www.swissquote.com

Swissquote - The Swiss Leader in Online Banking

As a leading provider of online financial services, Swissquote offers innovative solutions and analysis tools to meet the wide range of demands and needs of its clients. As well as various online trading services, the user-friendly platform also provides solutions for eForex, ePrivate Banking and eMortgage. In addition to a low-cost service for private clients, Swissquote also offers specialized services for independent asset managers and corporate clients. Swissquote Bank Ltd holds a banking license issued by its supervisory authority the Swiss Federal Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and is a member of the Swiss Bankers Association. Its mother company, Swissquote Group Holding Ltd, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: SQN).

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616539/Swissquote_Take_the_lead.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8228751-swissquote-unveil-wins-are-decisions/

