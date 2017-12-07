DJ DGAP-Adhoc: DEA Finance SA's shareholder signs letter of intent with BASF for merger of DEA Group and Wintershall

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEA Finance SA / Key word(s): Merger DEA Finance SA's shareholder signs letter of intent with BASF for merger of DEA Group and Wintershall 07-Dec-2017 / 19:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DEA Finance SA announces that LetterOne, the shareholder of the DEA Group, has confirmed it has signed a Letter of Intent with BASF to combine the parties' oil and gas businesses in a joint venture to be named Wintershall DEA. There is no assurance that the companies will enter into definitive transaction agreements or that the intended transaction will be consummated. DEA Finance SA does not intend to make any further comments on this matter at this time. contact: Phillip Neil Toyer Director (_Administrateur_) DEA Finance S.A. 07-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international Language: English Company: DEA Finance SA 1-3, boulevard de la foire 1528 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: 040/6375-0 Fax: 040/6375-3162 E-mail: info@dea-group.com Internet: www.dea-group.com ISIN: XS1498935391, XS1498935474 WKN: A187A8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxemburg End of Announcement EQS News Service 637033 07-Dec-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2017 13:25 ET (18:25 GMT)