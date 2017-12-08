PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Funds Date Ticker ISIN code Shares in Currency Net Asset NAV/per Symbol Issue Value share Base PowerShares FTSE RAFI 07.12.2017 PSES IE00B23D8Y98 900,001 EUR 13,812,356 15.34705 Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 07.12.2017 PSRE IE00B23D8X81 1,200,001 EUR 11,608,872 9.67405 Europe UCITS ETF PowerShares Dynamic US 07.12.2017 PSWC IE00B23D9240 1,100,001 USD 19,601,203 17.81926 Market UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 07.12.2017 PSRF IE00B23D8S39 18,000,001 USD 333,423,253 18.52351 1000 UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK 07.12.2017 PSRU IE00B23LNN70 650,001 GBP 7,321,552 11.26391 100 UCITS ETF PowerShares EQQQ 07.12.2017 EQQQ IE0032077012 12,529,500 USD 1,939,374,262 154.78465 NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF PowerShares EQQQ 07.12.2017 EQGB IE00BYVTMW98 5,400 GBP 696,442 128.97067 NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 07.12.2017 PSDE IE00B23D9570 2,800,001 USD 24,257,773 8.66349 Emerging Markets UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 07.12.2017 PSDU IE00B23LNQ02 2,050,001 USD 41,023,747 20.01157 All-World 3000 UCITS ETF PowerShares Global 07.12.2017 BUYB IE00BLSNMW37 3,100,001 USD 105,967,623 34.18309 Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF PowerShares S&P500 High 07.12.2017 HDLV IE00BWTN6Y99 10,045,001 USD 325,720,977 32.42618 Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF Powershares S&P 500 07.12.2017 SPXTDVUN IE00BX8ZXS68 150,001 USD 3,861,947 25.74614 Veqtor UCITS ETF PowerShares Euro Stoxx 07.12.2017 EUHD IE00BZ4BMM98 500,001 EUR 14,219,150 28.43824 High Div Low Vol UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE Emerging 07.12.2017 HDLVEMN IE00BYYXBF44 700,001 USD 21,668,762 30.95533 Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE UK High 07.12.2017 HDLVUKN IE00BYYXBD20 200,001 GBP 4,865,652 24.32814 Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF PowerShares US High Yield 07.12.2017 HYFA IE00BD0Q9673 1,248,401 USD 33,426,119 26.77515 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF PowerShares US High Yield 07.12.2017 FAGB IE00BYVTN047 10,000 GBP 249,726 24.97263 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF PowerShares S&P 500 QVM 07.12.2017 PQVM IE00BDZCKK11 200,001 USD 5,887,040 29.43505 UCITS ETF