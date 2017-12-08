sprite-preloader
PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 8

Funds              Date      Ticker    ISIN code    Shares in  Currency   Net Asset     NAV/per
                                       Symbol                   Issue                 Value      share Base

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   07.12.2017    PSES    IE00B23D8Y98   900,001     EUR     13,812,356     15.34705
 Europe Mid-Small UCITS
           ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   07.12.2017    PSRE    IE00B23D8X81  1,200,001    EUR     11,608,872     9.67405
    Europe UCITS ETF

 PowerShares Dynamic US   07.12.2017    PSWC    IE00B23D9240  1,100,001    USD     19,601,203     17.81926
    Market UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US  07.12.2017    PSRF    IE00B23D8S39 18,000,001    USD     333,423,253    18.52351
     1000 UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK  07.12.2017    PSRU    IE00B23LNN70   650,001     GBP      7,321,552     11.26391
      100 UCITS ETF

    PowerShares EQQQ      07.12.2017    EQQQ    IE0032077012 12,529,500    USD    1,939,374,262  154.78465
  NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF

    PowerShares EQQQ      07.12.2017    EQGB    IE00BYVTMW98    5,400      GBP       696,442     128.97067
  NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   07.12.2017    PSDE    IE00B23D9570  2,800,001    USD     24,257,773     8.66349
 Emerging Markets UCITS
           ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   07.12.2017    PSDU    IE00B23LNQ02  2,050,001    USD     41,023,747     20.01157
All-World 3000 UCITS ETF

   PowerShares Global     07.12.2017    BUYB    IE00BLSNMW37  3,100,001    USD     105,967,623    34.18309
 Buyback Achievers UCITS
           ETF

 PowerShares S&P500 High  07.12.2017    HDLV    IE00BWTN6Y99 10,045,001    USD     325,720,977    32.42618
 Dividend Low Volatility
        UCITS ETF

   Powershares S&P 500    07.12.2017  SPXTDVUN  IE00BX8ZXS68   150,001     USD      3,861,947     25.74614
    Veqtor UCITS ETF

 PowerShares Euro Stoxx   07.12.2017    EUHD    IE00BZ4BMM98   500,001     EUR     14,219,150     28.43824
 High Div Low Vol UCITS
           ETF

PowerShares FTSE Emerging 07.12.2017  HDLVEMN   IE00BYYXBF44   700,001     USD     21,668,762     30.95533
Markets High Dividend Low
  Volatility UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE UK High  07.12.2017  HDLVUKN   IE00BYYXBD20   200,001     GBP      4,865,652     24.32814
 Dividend Low Volatility
        UCITS ETF

PowerShares US High Yield 07.12.2017    HYFA    IE00BD0Q9673  1,248,401    USD     33,426,119     26.77515
 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF

PowerShares US High Yield 07.12.2017    FAGB    IE00BYVTN047   10,000      GBP       249,726      24.97263
 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF

 PowerShares S&P 500 QVM  07.12.2017    PQVM    IE00BDZCKK11   200,001     USD      5,887,040     29.43505
        UCITS ETF

