Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Laine, Sami Position: Chief Financial Officer Issuer: Technopolis Plc LEI: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279_20171207133559_2 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-12-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006886 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,200 Unit price: 3.99 EUR (2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 3.99 EUR



Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 3.99 EUR



