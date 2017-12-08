Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on December 8th, 2017 at 10:00 a.m EET



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Hurme Annikka



Position: Member of the Board



Initial notification



Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20171207141359_3



Issuer



Name: APETIT PLC



LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14



Transaction details



Transaction date: 2017-12-04



Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration



Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009003503





Volume: 572



Unit Price: EUR 0.00



Aggregated transactions:



Volume: 572



AveragePrice: EUR 0.00





Apetit Plc



For more information, please contact



Corporate Councel Asmo Ritala, tel, +358 10 402 4005



Copies to:



Nasdaq Helsinki



Main media



apetitgroup.fi/en