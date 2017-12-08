Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on December 8th, 2017 at 10:00 a.m EET
-------
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hurme Annikka
Position: Member of the Board
-------
Initial notification
Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20171207141359_3
-------
Issuer
Name: APETIT PLC
LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14
-------
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2017-12-04
Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009003503
Volume: 572
Unit Price: EUR 0.00
-------
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: 572
AveragePrice: EUR 0.00
Apetit Plc
For more information, please contact
Corporate Councel Asmo Ritala, tel, +358 10 402 4005
Copies to:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
apetitgroup.fi/en
-------
