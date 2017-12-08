beroNet is a German company founded in 2002 by three engineers to provide reliable and efficient VoIP, ISDN, Analog GSM connectivity suitable for enterprise customers and service providers.

At beroNet our mission is to be the leading manufacturer of innovative communication technology; focused on solving VoIP market challenges. This means that we work endlessly to ensure that beroNet technology works for our customers and not the other way around.

beroNet products are designed to be easy to understand and configure. Further emphasis is placed on building hardware that can be installed and forgotten. For the rare occasion that a beroNet product requires support, we offer a variety of support services to ensure that our customers receive assistance when and where they need it.

All products are developed and assembled in Germany.

Company: beroNet GmbH Headquarters Address: Friedrichstr. 231 D 10969 Berlin Germany Main Telephone: +49 30 2593890 Website: https://www.beronet.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Telecommunications Key Executives: CEO: Christian Richter Co-Founder: Thomas Häger Co-Founder: Gürsel Kücük Public Relations Contact: Jeffrey Stahlnecker Phone: +49 30 259389 165 Email: js@beronet.com Account Manager Contact: Katharina Sholz Phone: +49 30 259389 0 Email: sales@beronet.com

