

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased notably in October from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Friday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 120 million in October from EUR 256 million in the corresponding month of the previous year.



Both the value of exports and imports advanced by 17.0 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively in October from last year.



Exports to EU countries surged 22.0 percent and those to non-EU countries by 10.0 percent.



During the January to October period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 1.8 billion versus a shortfall of over EUR 2.3 billion in the same period of 2016.



