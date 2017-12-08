Pulse Financial Publishing Inc.: These Lithium Stocks are Soaring Thanks to the Global EV Revolution

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2017 / The global electric vehicle revolution is in full swing. And since lithium is a key component in electric vehicle batteries, it has become the world's hottest commodity.

Lithium Stock Prices Are Soaring

The price of lithium has gone up to $30,000 from $5,000 per tonne in the span of less than two years. It is also estimated that lithium demand will reach 785,000 tonnes annually by 2025, an increase of over 360%.

The surging lithium market led by the global electric vehicle revolution has sent lithium mining companies flying, some even with triple-digit growth. For example, over the past year, shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. have gone up by 345%, trading as low as $1.20 per share to as high as $4.38.

Similarly, Standard Lithium Ltd. went from as low as $0.30 to a high of $2.85, Liberty One Lithium Corp. went from $0.31 to $2.49, and QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. went from just $0.035 to $1.85. Massive returns are simply everywhere in the growing lithium mining space.

A Potential World-Class Lithium Operation

Potentially on a similar growth path to the above-mentioned companies is Bearing Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: BRGRF, TSX-V: BRZ). The company is focused on its flagship 4,463-hectare Maricunga project in the world-famous Lithium Triangle of Chile. Based on an NI 43-101 resource estimate (September, 2017), this project has an average grade of 1,160 mg/L lithium.

This 1,160 mg/L lithium grade ranks the highest among all undeveloped lithium projects in the world. It is also the second highest grade when developed projects are included, trailing only Albemarle's Salar de Atacama, which is nearby.

The company has signed Australian engineering company WorleyParsons, which previously worked with Chilean mining giant SQM, to a multimillion-dollar contract to lead the project design and feasibility work.

The project's development has been going well. Recent drilling has intersected grades of up to 1,382 mg/L lithium, which is very impressive. Bearing expects to have a pre-feasibility study (PFS) ready by Q4 2017 and a definitive feasibility study (DFS) in mid-2018, with an estimated 1.5 million tonnes of resource. Construction is targeted for 2019, with ramp-up and production the year after.

Lithium Mining In Chile

Chile has half of the world's most economically extractable reserves of lithium. A big advantage of lithium exploration in Chile is that the metal is mined from brines instead of hard rock like in Australia. Compared with hard rock mining, lithium brines have a much lower cost, lower environmental footprint and faster time to production. The Salar de Atacama, the largest salt flat in Chile, contains the highest lithium and potassium concentrations in the world.

The Chilean government has also defined lithium mining as a priority in the country, granting companies like Albemarle and Codelco permits to expand their lithium operations. A total of $975 million has been injected in funding to Codelco.

Increasing Global Interest In Lithium Projects

POSCO, one of the world's largest steel manufacturers, has already invested US$18 million into the project and developed a proprietary lithium extraction technology that recovered over 80% of lithium from brine in under 24 hours.

Recently, Bearing announced that a major Chinese consolidated company Fulin has shown a serious interest in investing in Maricunga. This demonstrates that lithium projects are garnering investment interests worldwide and Bearing's Maricunga has the attention of one of the biggest nations in the world.

According to CNBC's latest article, "China is not just focusing on electric vehicle manufacturing, but also buying up lithium projects and supporting the growth of battery producers."

The growth potential of lithium mining operations, especially those in Chile like Maricunga, is enormous.

SOURCE: Pulse Financial Publishing, Inc.