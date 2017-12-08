

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) disclosed the restated financials for full year 2015, each quarter of 2016 and the three first quarters of 2017 as the company will start to report financials according to its new segments as of the fourth quarter 2017.



Ericsson said, as the restatement of the profit and loss accounts per segment is now finalized, the company is together with the auditors starting the process to allocate goodwill and intangibles to segments. Thereafter the required impairment testing will be conducted. The impairment test outcome will be announced shortly after the fourth-quarter closing, before the earnings report.



The Group said a preliminary indication is that impairment may be required in segments Digital Services and Other, but not in segments Networks or Managed Services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX