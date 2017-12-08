Tallinn, 2017-12-08 09:16 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Finnish Supreme Court judgment on the fairway dues dispute against Finnish state



On 8th of December 2017, the Finnish Supreme Court has made a judgment on AS Tallink Grupp and its group company AS Hansatee Cargo appeal to the Helsinki Court of Appeal 8th of August 2016 judgment on fairway dues dispute against Finnish state.



Pursuant to the Supreme Court judgement the appeal was not granted to refund to the shipowners the fairway dues, charged in excessive extent in the years 2001-2004, with interests.



