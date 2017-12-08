The share capital of Tryg A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 11 December 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060636678 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Tryg ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 274,747,991 shares (DKK 1,373,739,955) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 27,400,000 shares (DKK 137,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 302,147,991 shares (DKK 1,510,739,955) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 147 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRYG ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 31315 -------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656397