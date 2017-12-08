Ericsson: Restated Segment Financials Published and Impairment Testing Begins

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Restated segment financials

As announced in April 2017, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will start to report financials according to its new segments as of the fourth quarter 2017. To facilitate year-on-year comparisons, Ericsson today discloses the restated financials for full year 2015, each quarter of 2016 and the three first quarters of 2017.

The four segments reported are:

Networks - Radio and transport solutions with supporting services, based on industry standards and offered via scalable modular platforms. The portfolio enables customers to evolve their telecom networks across generations to 5G - including new use cases, such as, public safety, IoT, and fixed wireless access.

Digital Services - Products and services providing solutions for our customers' digital transformation journeys across the support systems BSS and OSS, Telecom Core, and IT Cloud domains through a combination of products, technology and expertise in networks, software, cloud, and business processes.

Managed Services - Services are offered in three main areas: Networks, IT, and Network Design & Optimization. Managed services for networks range from hands-on field service operations to remote network operations. IT managed services include the management of applications and data centers, while network design & optimization services evolve and expand customer networks to meet ever-changing demands from consumers and business users.

Other - Products and services that enable content owners, broadcasters, TV service providers and network operators to efficiently deliver, manage and monetize new TV experiences. In addition, segment Other includes iconectiv and emerging business such as Internet of Things and Unified Delivery Network (UDN).

Financial disclosures for each segment remain the same as earlier and include:

Net Sales

Gross income and gross margin

Operating income and operating margin

EBITA and EBITA margin

Restructuring charges

Net Sales for segments Networks and Digital Services include a breakdown of sales into products, services and IPR licensing revenues. The split of IPR licensing revenues will be 82% to Networks and 18% to Digital Services.

There is no change in the geographical structure. Net sales will continue to be reported in five geographic Market Areas and Market Area Other.

Overview of restated financials:

Net sales SEK million 2017 Q1 - Q3 2016 2015 Networks 91,781 140,984 157,791 Digital Services 28,116 45,298 49,443 Managed Services 18,309 27,501 30,597 Other 5,898 8,825 9,089 Total 144,104 222,608 246,920

Operating income, reported SEK million 2017 Q1 - Q3 2016 2015 Networks 6,017 17,570 28,290 Digital Services -15,232 -6,663 -3,389 Managed Services -2,972 -507 -19 Other -6,183 -4,101 -3,077 Total -18,370 6,299 21,805

Operating income, adjusted* SEK million 2017 Q1 - Q3 2016 2015 Networks 12,992 20,983 31,055 Digital Services -6,854 -3,487 -1,514 Managed Services -752 -125 219 Other -4,052 -3,505 -2,915 Total 1,334 13,866 26,845

* The numbers exclude restructuring charges and are adjusted for certain other items affecting comparability in 2017

Goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets

Goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets amounted to approximately SEK 45 b. in the balance sheet per Q3 2017. In the previous segment structure, SEK 24.7 b. is related to Networks, SEK 11.6 b. to IT & Cloud, and SEK 8.6 b. to Other.

As the restatement of the profit and loss accounts per segment is now finalized, Ericsson is together with the auditors starting the process to allocate goodwill and intangibles to segments. Thereafter the required impairment testing will be conducted, based on the strategy and business plans presented at the Capital Markets Day on November 8, 2017. The impairment test outcome will be announced shortly after the Q4 closing, before the Q4 earnings report.

A preliminary indication is that impairment may be required in segments Digital Services and Other, but not in segments Networks or Managed Services. An impairment would not impact cash flow but operating income and equity. Also, an impairment is not an indication of the performance of the business in the quarter. Our gross and net cash positions are strong, and will not be impacted by a potential impairment.

Find the complete tables of restated financials at www.ericsson.com/investors.

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on December 8, 2017.

