A major milestone was surpassed in the Australian PV market last month, indicating that the rooftop solar sector is in robust health. However, not tracked in the figures underlying the record are large commercial rooftops and distributed battery storage, and reports are that here too strong growth is being achieved.

Last month saw the highest residential and sub-100kW commercial and industrial (C&i) installation figures ever recorded in Australia. Data compiled and published this week by Green Energy Markets (GEM) show that more than 120 MW of PV was installed by Australian households and businesses for the month.

Almost all Australian states saw a major uptick in installations throughout 2017 and in particular in October and November. The Green Energy Markets' figures above are compiled from small-scale technology certificates (STCs) which are generated when residential or sub-100kW C&I rooftop PV systems and installed and registered with the government regulator.

This exceeds the previous record of almost 112 MW in June 2012, an achievement that at the time was primarily driven by the winding up of very favorable residential FITs in Queensland and a simultaneous reduction in Federal Government subsidies.

Last month's installation record comes on the back of strong growth in the number and size of PV systems being installed throughout the year. While in January the GEM numbers show that 65.5 MW was installed, that grew to 88.5 MW in June and almost 105 MW in October.

Behind the increase is a number of drivers, not least the intense political debate that has surrounded electricity supply and renewable energy that has kept both themes at the top of the media agenda for much of the year.

