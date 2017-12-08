

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production grew for the second straight month in October, defying economists' forecast for a slight decline, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed 1.9 percent month-over-month in October, faster than the 0.8 percent rise in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall for the month.



Similarly, manufacturing production expanded at a faster rate of 2.7 percent monthly in October, following a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



At the same time, construction output fell 0.3 percent and those of mining and quarrying and energy, water supply and waste management slid by 3.4 percent.



