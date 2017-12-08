

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major opponents in early European deals on Friday.



The pound advanced to a 1-1/2-year high of 153.41 against the yen and a 6-month high of 0.8690 against the euro, from its early lows of 152.32 and 0.8745, respectively.



The pound rose back to 1.3518 against the greenback, heading to pierce its early 4-day high of 1.3520.



The pound hovered around a 1-1/2-year high of 1.3469 against the franc, compared to Thursday's closing value of 1.3395.



If the pound rises further, it may challenge resistance around 156.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the franc, 0.84 against the euro and 1.365 against the greenback.



