The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 35 dated 31 July 2017.



This part of the share buy-back programme runs from 1 August 2017 to 19 January 2018.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 1 December 2017 to 7 December 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 134,900 170.64 23,019,631 announcement 1 December 2017 4,000 159.03 636,120 4 December 2017 4,000 156.02 624,080 5 December 2017 4,300 152.58 656,094 6 December 2017 3,500 151.19 529,165 7 December 2017 3,500 154.34 540,190 Accumulated under the 154,200 168.65 26,005,280 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 637,207 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.97% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,142,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CFO Kristian Frederiksen, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656412