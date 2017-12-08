NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has won a Frost Sullivan Excellence Award in the Cloud Contact Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership category.

Founded in 2006, The Frost Sullivan Excellence Awards is now in its 12th consecutive year and seeks to recognize companies and individuals that have pushed the boundaries of excellence rising above the competition and demonstrating outstanding performance in the Australian market.

The award, which was presented at a ceremony in Sydney on 7 December, follows several recent victories for NewVoiceMedia including being named by Forbes as one of the world's top private cloud companies and honored in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100.

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations to help organizations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer and prospect. The technology joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into an organization's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. NewVoiceMedia now serves more than 700 customers worldwide, including MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society.

"This achievement underscores our commitment to offering the best possible technology on the market for driving more successful conversations for sales and service teams," said Dennis Fois, President and COO of NewVoiceMedia. "Our cloud contact center and inside sales platform is attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that transforms the way they connect with their customers and prospects."

