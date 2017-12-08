Recognised for the acquisitions of OptionsCity and Object Trading

Vela, the premier market access technology provider, today announced that the company was honoured with the Editor's Choice Award by Global Investor Group at the FOW International Awards dinner Wednesday night, following its annual FOW Derivatives World: The Debates in London.

In making the decision to recognise Vela for this award, Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor, Global Investor Group, said, "Vela has long had a deserved reputation as the market leader in exchange and data gateway solutions but the financial technology firm stunned the market in the middle part of 2017 with a bold double-move." Adding, "The double acquisition is undoubtedly ambitious, and buys Vela a seat at the top table of derivatives trading technology suppliers, a business that has been dominated for years by a handful of large incumbents."

Ollie Cadman, Head of Business Operations, Vela, commented, "We are delighted to be the recipient of this year's prestigious FOW Editor's Choice Award. 2017 has been very busy and exciting for the team at Vela and we are thrilled to close the year being recognised by the futures and options community." He added, "Vela moves into 2018 with a strong portfolio of solutions to support clients in enabling smarter access to global liquidity."

The Vela acquisitions of OptionsCity Software and Object Trading offers the trading community with a fresh approach to market data, execution, and risk.

