TransportScotland received the Project and Programme Management Award at last evening's 4th Annual Scottish Public Service Awards conducted at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. The team's work on the Forth Replacement Crossing Project combined innovative design, exceptional project management and quality governance to improve overall transport links between Edinburgh, Fife, Tayside and the North of Scotland.

The Project Management Institute sponsored the award that recognises excellence in project, programme and portfolio management.

The Scottish Public Service Awards celebrate outstanding achievement within Scotland's civic landscape and give welcome recognition to the work that goes on behind the scenes to support the governance of Scotland.

"PMI is proud to support the Scottish Public Service Awards," said Craig Killough, Vice President, Organizations Relations for Project Management Institute. "Transport Scotland has demonstrated excellent project management strategies to ensure that its government projects operate smoothly. Their projects have made a significant and lasting impact on Scottish residents and that is why we congratulate them on receiving the well-deserved Project and Programme Management Award."

About Transport Scotland

Transport Scotland seeks to deliver a safe, efficient, cost-effective and sustainable transport system for the benefit of the people of Scotland, playing a key role in helping to achieve the Scottish Government's purpose of increasing sustainable economic growth with opportunities for all of Scotland to flourish.

Transport Scotland's delivery priorities, in the context of the government's purpose and this investment, are connecting Scotland and improving reliability and journey times in order to maximise opportunities for employment, business, leisure and tourism. They are also committed and currently progressing to a low carbon economy in the transport sector through low carbon technology and infrastructure, reducing emissions, tackling climate change and improving air quality.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than three million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.

